Oro-Medonte man airlifted in serious condition after Hwy 12 collision
Highway 12 at West Street in Orillia was closed for a time following a serious collision on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 (Photo Cred: Alex Knight)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 1:33PM EDT
A 32-year-old Oro-Medonte man was airlifted by Air ORNGE to a Toronto-area hospital in serious condition following a crash on Highway 12 in Orillia on Tuesday.
Investigators say the man’s vehicle was travelling eastbound on the highway shortly after 3 a.m. when it collided with a dump truck.
Police believe a second person was in the vehicle but fled the scene. That person has not been located. Officers say they would like to ensure this person has been seen by a medical professional.
The Orillia OPP is investigating and asking anyone with information to contact police.