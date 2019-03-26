

CTV Barrie





A 32-year-old Oro-Medonte man was airlifted by Air ORNGE to a Toronto-area hospital in serious condition following a crash on Highway 12 in Orillia on Tuesday.

Investigators say the man’s vehicle was travelling eastbound on the highway shortly after 3 a.m. when it collided with a dump truck.

Police believe a second person was in the vehicle but fled the scene. That person has not been located. Officers say they would like to ensure this person has been seen by a medical professional.

The Orillia OPP is investigating and asking anyone with information to contact police.