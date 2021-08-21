BARRIE, ONT. -- A 63-year-old Oro-Medonte man is accused of impaired driving following a crash in Severn Township.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on Town Line near Upper Big Chute Road before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

After speaking with the driver, Orillia OPP began an impaired driving investigation and subsequently arrested the motorist.

The accused faces impaired driving offences and dangerous operation of a vehicle.