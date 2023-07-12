Oro-Medonte man, 63, arrested in child pornography case

An Oro-Medonte man accused of having child pornography faces charges in connection with a child sexual exploitation investigation.

OPP officers with the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics Unit and Orillia detachment obtained a warrant to search the accused's home and seized several electronic devices for analysis.

The 63-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of possessing child pornography.

He was released from police custody following a bail hearing in Barrie on Wednesday.