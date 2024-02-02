Oro-Medonte man, 55, arrested in child exploitation investigation

Police arrested a 55-year-old man from Oro-Medonte and charged him with possessing child pornography and making it available.

Provincial police say officers searched a residence as part of an online child exploitation investigation, seizing several electronic devices.

The accused has a court date scheduled for later this month to answer to the charges.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) noted in a release concerning the charges that many victims of sexual abuse are children who are too young to tell anyone.

"The OPP will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children. Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety," the service stated in the Friday release.