Oro-Medonte house fire forced stretch of Highway 11 closed for several hours Monday

Barrie, Ont. -

A house fire in Oro-Medonte closed a stretch of Highway 11 Monday night.

Provincial police blocked the northbound lanes between Line 14 and Lines 15 for several hours to allow fire equipment to access the area.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the blaze that broke out around 8:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting through the roof of the home.

Firefighters extinguished the fire roughly five hours later, and remained at the scene overnight to watch for flare-ups.

The fire chief says the house was a total loss with damage estimated at around $350,000.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.