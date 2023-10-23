BARRIE
Barrie

    • Oro-Medonte house fire causes $70,000 in damage

    Firefighters attend a house fire on Line 3 South in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Sun., Oct. 22, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography) Firefighters attend a house fire on Line 3 South in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Sun., Oct. 22, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)

    Firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire in Oro-Medonte that caused $70,000 in damage over the weekend.

    Officials say everyone got out safely from the Line 3 South house on Sunday afternoon when the fire broke out in an upper-floor room.

    Crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to the rest of the house but say there is significant smoke damage throughout.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News