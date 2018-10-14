

CTV Barrie





Fire officials are investigating after a blaze ripped through a home on Ridge Road West in Shanty Bay.

Oro-Medonte fire department’s acting deputy chief, Scott Andrew, says a woman arrived home around 1 p.m. on Saturday, and noticed heavy smoke throughout her house. She closed the door, got out, and called 911.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke on the first floor of the three-storey home, and very heavy smoke on the second floor. No fire was found at that point.

Andrews says the smoke kept growing, and crews knew it was in the walls. They began smoke ventilation, and that’s when flames started shooting out of the attic.

“That’s when the fire grew inside the walls, and then we had to go for interior attack, trying to attack it through the roof. The fire then broke through the roof itself, and we had to go into defensive mode and fight the fire from the outside,” says Andrew.

The home did have working smoke alarms, and no one was injured.

At this point, officials believe the cause of the fire was an electrical problem.

The house will likely be a total loss, with total damage pegged at about $650,000.