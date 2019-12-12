BARRIE -- Four-year-old Mason is melting hearts and breaking records with help from his dad, Jeremy.

Jeremy Rupke has a YouTube channel called Coach Jeremy that features videos on hockey drills and culture.

Back in February, the Oro-Medonte dad decided he would put a microphone on Mason for hockey practice.

"I'm okay, it's okay," the mic picks up Mason encouraging himself as he slips on the ice. "I'm fast as you!" The little tyke says to another player as he struggles to stay upright. He even takes a moment to give a shout out to his mom. "I love you, Mommy!"

Rupke had the inkling that the little video might be a hit within the hockey community, but it turned out to be much more than that.

The adorable six-minute video went viral, receiving over 13-million hits and was named YouTube's second-highest trending video in Canada.

It was also the highest trending video created by a Canadian in the past year.

"I think it has so much more to do than hockey. It shows the pureness of a four-year-old, the random thoughts that go through their heads, but also a lot of people can relate to a lot of the stuff he says," Rupke said.

Mason's video was so popular it beat out a star-studded lineup, including Celine Dion's Carpool Karaoke and Kim Kardashian's Vogue Magazine's interview series "73 Questions."

"I tried to tell him what it meant, but he just says, 'Okay cool, can we play Ninja Turtles now?' Classic four-year-old stuff," the dad added.

Justin says he gets a ton of requests to do another video with Mason, and he says he will produce them once a year to satisfy the fans and to give Mason a chance to get better at his skating.