Oro-Medonte crane rollover shuts down Highway 400

Highway 400 between Mt. St. Louis and Moonstone roads has been closed due to a truck rollover.

A crane truck overturned on Highway 400 northbound lanes at around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Shortly after the rollover, a second collision occurred when a jeep struck the debris spilled across the road by the crane truck.

At least one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Oro-Medonte fire departments and OPP are on scene and expect the highway to be closed for several hours.