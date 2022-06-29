Oro-Medonte crane rollover shuts down Highway 400
Highway 400 between Mt. St. Louis and Moonstone roads has been closed due to a truck rollover.
A crane truck overturned on Highway 400 northbound lanes at around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Shortly after the rollover, a second collision occurred when a jeep struck the debris spilled across the road by the crane truck.
At least one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Oro-Medonte fire departments and OPP are on scene and expect the highway to be closed for several hours.
