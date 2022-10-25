Oro-Medonte councillor unseats long-time mayor Harry Hughes

Oro-Medonte will have a new mayor after Randy Greenlaw unseated incumbent Harry Hughes with a significant lead.

The township threw 4,793 votes Greenlaw's way, compared to Hughes' 2,380.

As many other municipalities started posting results shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m., Oro-Medonte revealed the final results around 12:30 a.m.

Greenlaw has served as Ward 5 councillor for the township since being elected in 2018.

Incumbent Hughes served as mayor for four terms.

