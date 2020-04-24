Oro-Medonte company shifts focus from auto parts to fighting COVID-19
MPC in Oro-Medonte has created face shields for front-line workers. Fri., April 24, 2020. (Aileen Doyle/CTV News)
BARRIE -- An Oro-Medonte company has shifted its focus to help fight COVID-19.
Molded Precision Components (MPC) is an auto parts manufacturing facility that is now creating face shields for front-line workers.
The company began production this week and is pumping out 4,000 face shields each day.
In mere weeks, the company expects to be producing three-hundred-thousand of the face shields daily.
MPC has expanded production, using the Oro-Medonte Community arena and the old Shanty Bay Fire Hall as warehouses with the town's blessing, free of charge.
The federal government has offered the Oro-Medonte company five-million-dollars to help with the creation of the personal protective equipment (PPEs).