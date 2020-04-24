BARRIE -- An Oro-Medonte company has shifted its focus to help fight COVID-19.

Molded Precision Components (MPC) is an auto parts manufacturing facility that is now creating face shields for front-line workers.

The company began production this week and is pumping out 4,000 face shields each day.

In mere weeks, the company expects to be producing three-hundred-thousand of the face shields daily.

MPC has expanded production, using the Oro-Medonte Community arena and the old Shanty Bay Fire Hall as warehouses with the town's blessing, free of charge.

The federal government has offered the Oro-Medonte company five-million-dollars to help with the creation of the personal protective equipment (PPEs).