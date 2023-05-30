Oro-Medonte cat shelter seeks donations after devastating fire

A cat shelter in Oro-Medonte devastated by fire is seeking donations after nearly 60 felines were rescued from flames and heavy smoke.

The blaze broke out on Friday when a garbage truck caught on fire, spreading to the building that houses Street Cats Rescue.

Brave volunteers rushed into the Shanty Bay Road building to rescue the cats, getting 30 of the 56 animals out.

Eventually, all the cats were accounted for, with some taken to the veterinarian suffering smoke inhalation.

The building sustained significant fire, water and smoke damage, forcing staff to vacate to a temporary location.

Volunteers and several organizations have since offered to shelter the displaced cats until the team figures out its next steps.

DONATIONS NEEDED

The shelter is now seeking donations of canned food, dry food, clumping litter, litter boxes, carriers, paper towels, and bleach.

Donations can be dropped off at two Barrie locations, inside the vestibule at 1125 Bayfield Street North and in front of the garage at 16 Primrose Crescent.

Street Cats Rescue is a non-profit organization staffed solely by volunteers.

Complete information on donating to help the Rescue Cats Shelter is available on its Facebook page.