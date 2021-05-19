BARRIE, ONT. -- An Orillia woman is getting a great return on her $1 investment after winning the lottery on March 29.

Sandra Degeer, 66, matched six of seven encore numbers in the daily grand draw winning $100,000.

Degeer says she checked her ticket using the OLG Lottery App and couldn't believe what she saw.

"I saw the Big Winner screen appear and thought I was seeing things," Degeer said.

"I had to check about three more times before I started yelling, 'I won the lottery!'"

As an avid gardener, Degeer says she plans to purchase a garden shed and save the rest of the money.

"I want to digest this amazing win and give myself a financial cushion," Degeer said.

"It's very humbling. I feel so grateful."

The winning ticket was purchased at West Ridge Convenience Store.