

Kim Phillips with files from Rob Cooper, CTV Barrie





An Orillia woman mourning the sudden death of her son is on a mission to find his fishing rod that was taken from a makeshift memorial at the site where she says his body collapsed.

Laurie Goldsmith's 32-year-old son, Eric Brooks, died on early last month after she says he was involved in an altercation.

Family and friends set up the memorial outside the Metro supermarket where the altercation allegedly happened to bring closure to the tragedy. They placed a cross, flowers, the fishing rod and even an old cell phone that belonged to Brooks at the site. The phone has also gone missing. "I don't even know it the phone worked," Goldsmith says.

The grieving mother has been walking all over the city's downtown from pawn shop to pawn shop hoping someone spotted the missing rod. "It's an ugly stick, but it was his. I want it back," she says.

So far, Goldsmith hasn't had any luck locating her son's things but says she's not going to give up hope.

"I sure loved my son, and I sure miss him, and I'd sure love that rod back."