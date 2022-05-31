Orillia woman charged with impaired driving in cottage country

Provincial police arrested a suspected impaired driver in Bracebridge following a concerned call from a citizen Tuesday morning.

Police say the caller reported the driver was travelling in the area of South Muskoka Falls Road.

They say officers located the car shortly before 8 a.m. in a parking lot near Winhara Road.

Police charged a 45-year-old Orillia woman with two impaired driving offences.

The accused had her licence suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded.

The OPP says it relies on the public's "extra eyes" to help take impaired drivers off the roads.