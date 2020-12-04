BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police charged an Orillia woman with drunk driving on Thursday night after finding her vehicle lodged in a ditch along Highway 400 in Severn Township.

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP said officers heading north along the highway on regular patrol noticed people stopping to try and get the vehicle out of the snowy ditch.

When they arrived, police said the driver was still in her vehicle and showed signs of impairment.

The 33-year-old woman was arrested and charged with impaired driving and with having an open bottle of booze in the vehicle.