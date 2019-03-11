

An Orillia woman is said to be among those killed in an Ethiopian plane crash on Sunday, according to family and friends.

The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) posted to social media on Monday that 24-year-old Angela Rehhorn was on her way to Nairobi when the plane crashed.

Rehhorn held a degree in marine biology and was a member of the Canadian Conservation Corps at the CWF.

“She was especially interested in the marine environment and looked forward to expanding her experience in this area,” the CWF said in written statement.

“Angela shared the excitement and optimism of volunteering and working to improve our world,” said CWF CEO Rick Bates. “Her life is an inspiration to us all.”

Friends also began posting tributes to Rehhorn on social media on Monday after learning the news.

"It's hard to accept that we all have to keep going on without you," wrote Alexandra Stephenson. "Everyone you've ever met is a better person for knowing you."

