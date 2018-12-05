

CTV Barrie





After 90 years the volunteer-run Orillia Winter Carnival is cancelled.

The sunshine city's carnival is best-known for its snow-slide that ran right down Main Street.

Now, a lack of volunteers, funds, and interest in recent years have forced organizers to call it quits.

“At the peak there, easily 20,000 to 25,000 people would come down for the winter carnival for a weekend. I think, you know, we probably had 4,000 to 5,000 last year,” says co-chair Mark Earl.

With more charities than ever competing for financial donations at this time of year, it’s been a losing battle for the carnival. Even sponsorships are down.

Business owners downtown are disappointed with the cancellation, including city councillor Ralph Cipolla.

“It’s history for the City of Orillia,” he says. “Some people just can’t afford to go south, and they look for this event as a family event. It brings families together as well.”

Councillor Cipolla and Mayor Steve Clarke plan to discuss ways to try and save the winter carnival at council on Monday night.