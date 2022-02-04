Orillia 'urgently seeking' school crossing guards

The City of Orillia is "urgently seeking" school crossing guards as it grapples with a shortage of qualified candidates.

The City said it has had to prioritize which locations would have crossing guards, with the busiest crosswalks covered, leaving some unguarded.

Mayor Steve Clarke said the city was experiencing "significant issues recruiting and retaining crossing guards."

The City has 14 locations that require crossing guards but says it only has 10 regular and one substitute at this time.

Staffing challenges have resulted in four crosswalks without guards:

Brant Street and Laclie Street

Forest Avenue South and Highway 12 Bypass

West Street North at Orchard Park Public School

George Street and Westmount Drive

The City noted that the unguarded crosswalks have "low pedestrian volume."

Crossing guards are supplied with signs and protective outerwear and get six hours of paid training.

They are expected to work each school day for an hour before school and an hour after school.

"We encourage anyone who is interested to please apply now to help us fill these positions as soon as possible," Clarke said.

Interested candidates can apply to become a school crossing guard via email or online.