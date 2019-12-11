BARRIE -- The City of Orillia turned parking tickets into toys for needy children this holiday season.

The Toys for Tickets campaign raised more than $5,000.

Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said it's the best year to date for the program.

"By choosing to donate the amount owing on your parking fine to Toys for Tickets, you made a huge difference in the lives of so many local families this holiday season. Thank you."

Everyone who received a parking ticket, except for accessible parking violations, between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1, was given the option to donate the amount owing or purchase a toy at equal value.

The donations are spread across five local charities, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Child Advocacy Centre Simcoe/Muskoka, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Salvation Army and Couchiching Jubilee House.

Over the past 14 years, the city's Toys for Tickets campaign has turned parking fines into roughly $40,000 worth of presents for families in need within the community.