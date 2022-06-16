Orillia trespassing investigation leaves a man and an officer injured
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate after a trespassing investigation in Orillia left one man and an officer with injuries.
OPP says police were called Wednesday night to a restaurant on Memorial Avenue for a man refusing to leave.
Due to the SIU's investigation, details of the incident are not immediately available.
However, police say the 35-year-old Orillia man was charged with assaulting a peace officer - bodily harm, assaulting a peace officer, seven counts of resisting a peace officer, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, escaping lawful custody, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.
The SIU is a civilian law agency that investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
House of Commons lifting vaccine mandate
The House of Commons is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20, the same day that other federal vaccination requirements will be lifting.
Former 'Riverdale' actor who fatally shot his mother and plotted to kill Trudeau speaks in court
A young actor from British Columbia who contemplated killing the prime minister and fatally shot his own mother told a Vancouver court room the woman did nothing to deserve what happened.
Health-care worker explains why nurses are leaving the field
Staffing shortages are causing issues throughout Canada's health-care system and now a former full-time nurse is warning that burnout is causing additional attrition in the ranks of heath-care workers.
For some long COVID patients, the return of their senses is gag-inducing
While many patients who lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19 regained them within weeks of recovery, others took months, with recovery a much more challenging journey: coffee now smells like rotten vegetables and food now smells rancid, like raw sewage, smoke, or is sickly sweet and sour.
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
NASA observes a dying star's 'cosmic cannibalism' of nearby planets
For the first time, NASA astronomers say they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets, which they say offers insights into the beginning and end of life here on Earth.
Rent prices 'going through the roof' as inflation soars
A soaring inflation rate is forcing Canadians to contend with a climbing cost of living, as the prices of groceries and gas are on a steady incline. But for those who rent their homes, a rise in inflation is also likely to send rent prices shooting up over the months to come, experts say.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 10 more COVID-19-related deaths, now includes reinfection cases in weekly report
Nova Scotia health officials are reporting a drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths, and an increase in new cases in the province's weekly update.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Public safety over police secrecy
After at first saying she wouldn’t have done anything differently, the RCMP’s strategic communications officer has finally conceded there were serious communications problems during the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass murder.
-
Three Charlottetown area doctors resign leaving thousands of Islanders without a family physician
The Charlottetown area is set to lose three family physicians over the next several weeks. Their departure means approximately 5,400 people will be without a family doctor, on top of the thousands in Prince Edward Island who are already without primary medical care.
Montreal
-
Quebec Mounties raid two rural locations in hunt for neo-Nazi terrorist group
Quebec RCMP announced Thursday they had raided two locations in rural Quebec, saying they expected to find members of the neo-Nazi group Division Atomwaffen. The Canadian government has classified it as a terrorist organization.
-
Montreal Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
Severe thunderstorms hit southern Quebec, with tornado watch underway
Montreal is being pelted with a severe thunderstorm as a system moves across southern Quebec that could even bring tornadoes to some areas.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa daycare without power for 27 days following severe storm
Running a daycare with no power for 27 days is taking a toll on Jacqueline Orellana.
-
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
-
Daughter says police should have been called after her mother goes missing at Montfort Hospital
Family members are raising concerns after a 64-year-old patient at Ottawa's Montfort Hospital was missing for more than a day before being found outside by police.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto selected as host site for 2026 FIFA World Cup
One of the biggest sporting events on the planet is coming to Toronto.
-
Huge hail and severe thunderstorms hit GTA, tornado warnings end for parts of Ontario
The Greater Toronto Area continues to see a bout of hot, muggy weather after a fast-moving row of severe thunderstorms swept through the region Thursday, pelting some areas with large hail and strong winds.
-
Lotto Max winner loses $1M after ticket reaches expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
Kitchener
-
'It has to stop': Kitchener shootings prompt message from police chief
After two early morning shootings in Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin has issued a message condemning the crimes.
-
Gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morning
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning. It's one of two shootings reported in the city in the space of a few hours
-
Hockey hero: Kitchener’s Ava Murphy leads Canada to world hockey title
A 17-year-old girl from Kitchener is back in her hometown after helping Canada bring home the under-18 Women’s World Hockey Championship win.
London
-
Soaring number of emergency calls to London Fire Department prompts changes
Protecting the lives and property of Londoners is growing more challenging for the London Fire Department (LFD) as calls for service climb.
-
Resident told by city she's responsible for clearing damaged trees in 'unassumed laneway' behind her property
A woman in the Glen Cairn is looking for more answers after wreckage from a storm left a laneway behind her property in disarray.
-
Ontario losing 319 acres of farmland per day: 2021 census
Farmland is being gobbled up at an alarming rate in Ontario, according to the 2021 census.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury health unit getting some backup
Public Health Sudbury & Districts has hired a new associate medical officer of health.
-
Pilot able to escape after plane crashes into northern lake
It was a close call for the pilot of a float plane in northern Ontario on Wednesday night after the aircraft crashed into a lake flipping upside-down, police say.
-
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
Windsor
-
How this homeless man in Windsor has been coping with the heat
With the exception of a backpack which contains two pieces of ID, a few clothes and some instant coffee mix, Michael David Mosten says his only possession is a bicycle — a much-needed tool to escape the heat.
-
'We remain optimistic, as ominous as it seems': Chamber of Commerce hangs onto hope as recession fears loom
The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding onto hope that a balance can be struck between taming inflation and not tipping the economy.
-
'People aren’t respecting what they have': Lakeshore deals with costly vandalism at municipal parks
Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain says the municipality continues to invest and admits he is discouraged when damage is done to public property.
Calgary
-
Expect to swat away plenty of mosquitoes after Calgary's heavy rainfall
Insect experts say that this week's rain created a perfect storm of another kind, for breeding mosquitoes, awakening what has so far been a relatively benign skitter season.
-
'When is my turn?': Calgary pharmacists look for help as armed robberies increase
With the number of armed robberies targeting Calgary pharmacies increasing, some pharmacists say they now feel like it's not a matter of 'if,' but 'when' they'll be hit.
-
Calgary woman renews calls to ban sale of puppies in stores
A petition that was started last fall to ban the sale of puppies in private retail stores has garnered more than 21,000 signatures so far.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon weather brings fewer mosquitoes — but more wasps
Hot dry weather in Saskatoon means fewer people will be reaching for the bug spray to ward off mosquitoes, according to City of Saskatoon entomologist Sydney Worthy.
-
Sask. family stranded in Toronto after flight delayed by 2 days
A Warman, Sask. man is blaming Transport Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for a disastrous end to his family's Disney holiday.
-
Saskatoon judge ends rocky court appearance by hanging up on man who was injured in a police shooting
Ronnie Glen Herman was supposed to discuss the particulars of his trial over the phone in provincial court, but the conversation ended with a judge hanging up on him.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Edmonton won't host 2026 World Cup matches as FIFA picks Toronto, Vancouver
Edmonton has lost its bid to host the World Cup in 2026 as FIFA announced Toronto and Vancouver as the lone Canadian cities for the tournament.
-
EPS couldn't arrest Justin Bone because RCMP dropped him off in Edmonton: McFee
Police in Edmonton apologized Thursday for an incorrect statement made after two men were killed in Chinatown, but the service maintains officers had no grounds to arrest Justin Bone before the attacks happened.
-
Alberta NDP considering hiring third party to oversee internal harassment complaints
Alberta's Opposition leader says her NDP is looking at hiring an independent third party to oversee future harassment complaints from staff and volunteers.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver will host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, officials announce
Vancouver will become a World Cup city in just a few years' time, officials announced Thursday.
-
Vancouver homeowner not entitled to $600K deposit for aborted home sale, court rules
A Vancouver man who sued the would-be buyer of his home for $600,000, claiming he was owed a deposit for that amount despite the deal falling through, has had his claims dismissed by the B.C. Supreme Court.
-
B.C.'s police watchdog says guard's treatment of prisoner could be torture
British Columbia's police watchdog says an officer's use of force during the arrest of a drunken man in Prince George was reasonable, but the “torture” he later received in jail by a civilian guard could be seen as criminal.