The city of Orillia has made improvements to their transit system, driving up the cost for riders.

As of January 2, transit users need to dig a little deeper in their pockets for an extra quarter as the fares increased from $2.25 to $2.50 per ride.

City officials say the increase was necessary after rolling out a long list of improvements to the service, including new routes, stops, and sensors on the buses that synchronize traffic signals with the bus movements. There is even a convenient app that allows riders to track buses.

“We have added six new fully accessible buses, so these tend to come at a cost,” said Wesley Cyr, Manager of Engineering.

When compared to other city services, Orillia’s bus fares are below the average. In Barrie, a bus ride is $3, and in York Region, it costs riders $4.

The city says even more improvements are on the way including a new bus terminal.