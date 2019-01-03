Featured
Orillia transit improvements drive up the price to ride
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 4:44PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 3, 2019 6:24PM EST
The city of Orillia has made improvements to their transit system, driving up the cost for riders.
As of January 2, transit users need to dig a little deeper in their pockets for an extra quarter as the fares increased from $2.25 to $2.50 per ride.
City officials say the increase was necessary after rolling out a long list of improvements to the service, including new routes, stops, and sensors on the buses that synchronize traffic signals with the bus movements. There is even a convenient app that allows riders to track buses.
“We have added six new fully accessible buses, so these tend to come at a cost,” said Wesley Cyr, Manager of Engineering.
When compared to other city services, Orillia’s bus fares are below the average. In Barrie, a bus ride is $3, and in York Region, it costs riders $4.
The city says even more improvements are on the way including a new bus terminal.