Orillia is considering new steps to help curb the city’s graffiti problem.

The city is looking at an idea that would see them hand over cash to Crime Stoppers in the hopes that it would bring in more tips about taggers.

“If we use our resources and work together, we can probably make this happen,” says Orillia City Councillor Sarah Valiquette-Thompson. “To see if there is anything we can do over and above to bring awareness to this issue, because it’s a crime and we have to address it as a crime.”

No decision has been made as to how much money the city might be willing to put towards Crime Stoppers rewards.

Business owner Ted Hewitt had just finished painting the company colours on his carwash when it was tagged by a vandal yet again.

“The graffiti is obviously really intense, as we were tagged I think about six times or more in the past 12 months,” says Hewitt, owner of Sunshine Superwash.

Making the situation more difficult for victims is that property owners are required to clean up graffiti, or face fines.

“People who tag with the same tag are known around town so somebody is going to be able to tell us who they are,” says OPP Const. Martin Hill.

Police say they're zeroing in on who "this" tagger is.