An Orillia teen is facing charges following a collision that took the lives of a mother and her toddler in Mississauga earlier this month.

Peel police say that just after 2 a.m. on November 1st a car traveling northbound on Mavis Road collided with a black Nissan traveling eastbound on Burnhamthorpe Road.

Police say 31-year-old Khushbu Aroro and her two-year-old son died of their injuries. The child’s 33-year-old father, Saket Dogra, survived the crash but he remains in hospital with critical injuries.

18-year-old Evan Campbell has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Campbell was granted bail on Wednesday and is scheduled to return to court in January.