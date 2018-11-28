Featured
Orillia teen charged in connection with death of mother, toddler
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 11:55AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 28, 2018 1:14PM EST
An Orillia teen is facing charges following a collision that took the lives of a mother and her toddler in Mississauga earlier this month.
Peel police say that just after 2 a.m. on November 1st a car traveling northbound on Mavis Road collided with a black Nissan traveling eastbound on Burnhamthorpe Road.
Police say 31-year-old Khushbu Aroro and her two-year-old son died of their injuries. The child’s 33-year-old father, Saket Dogra, survived the crash but he remains in hospital with critical injuries.
18-year-old Evan Campbell has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
Campbell was granted bail on Wednesday and is scheduled to return to court in January.