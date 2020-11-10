BARRIE, ONT. -- Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is set to receive $2.7 million in additional government funding.

Hospital president and CEO Carmine Stumpo says the money would be put towards several items, including 20 additional beds.

"Receiving these additional beds helps us with our ability to make up for lost time with wave one of COVID, where we saw some large backlogs of surgical cases," Stumpo says.

The timely investment will also help to maintain the ongoing demand for emergency care.

"We know right now that our emergency department - its usual business. So we still care for patients with their immediate health needs, and looking ahead with the rising numbers of COVID cases we are seeing across the province, we anticipate we will need this capacity for additional beds for COVID-related as winter comes," Stumpo says.

Hospital staff hope to have the beds operational in the coming days, with clinical and support staff recruiting already underway.