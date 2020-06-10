BARRIE, ONT. -- Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital has gradually started resuming surgeries and medical procedures that were delayed because of the pandemic.

Hospital officials say it will be a slow start-up, adding that currently, the hospital is managing about 10 procedures per day.

Ensuring the safety of patients and staff because of COVID-19 has created challenges while tackling the backlog.

"Now we are restarting those cases that might be an elective orthopedic procedure, like a knee surgery or ankle surgery, that is elective. It would also include things like hernia repair or cataract surgery. Those are some of the surgeries that will be resuming or have resumed already," explained OSMH President and CEO Carmine Stumpo.

Some patients are being asked to isolate for 14 days before surgery because of the virus.

Hospital officials hope to ramp up procedures but said they must ensure adequate personal protective equipment and capacity.