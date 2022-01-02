Orillia Soldiers' Memorial hospital investigating possible COVID-19 outbreak in one of its units

A COVID-19 outbreak is suspected at a unit in Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH).

In a release sent on Sunday, the Orillia hospital says it is collaborating with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) to investigate a possible outbreak on its Integrated Medicine and Rehabilitation Services (IMRS) Unit.

"The OSMH Team is taking all necessary measures to limit the spread of this highly transmissible Omicron variant," wrote Carmine Stumpo, OSMH President and CEO. "We appreciate the support and patience of our community as we continue to serve during this challenging phase of the pandemic," she says.

The investigation is focused on one half of the unit after a patient tested positive for COVID-19. According to the hospital, the other half of the unit is being monitored for possible symptoms.

All other patients have tested negative and are quarantining in their rooms.