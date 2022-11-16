Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital hosts in-person hiring event

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is hosting its first in-person hiring day since 2019 to address the staffing shortages impacting the health care system across the province.

The hiring event is scheduled for Sat., Nov. 19, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., in the OSMH main entrance lobby.

The Orillia hospital will hold on-the-spot interviews with interested applicants for a variety of full-time, part-time and casual positions, including:

Clerical

Information Technology

Personal Support Workers (PSWs)

Respiratory Therapists

Registered nurses, Registered practical nurses (RPNs), Nurse Practitioners

Environmental Services

Licensed Trades

Diagnostic Imaging Service

Occupational Health & Safety

"While the health human resources shortages continue, the hospital has taken the approach to connect in a meaningful way face to face, in person, and on-site," stated Debbie Singh, OSMH Vice President of People Strategy and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Applicants will have the chance to speak with hospital team members and have coffee with OSMH's President and CEO, Carmine Stumpo.

Soldiers' asks applicants to register online and bring a physical copy of their resume, but walk-ins will be interviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis.