BARRIE, ONT. -- As more people head back to work and more businesses reopen, some of the financial assistance programs created to help everyone cope during the pandemic are set to expire.

In March, the city of Orillia started waiving property tax penalties and interest, but that program will end on July 31.

"The financial impact of COVID-19 on the city of Orillia is in the millions. In order to be financially responsible to all taxpayers, we have to start re-introducing fees as we return to the new normal," said Mayor Steve Clarke.

Taxpayers who are concerned about their property tax account can call 705-329-7239.

The city will continue several other programs, including, but not limited to: