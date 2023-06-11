Orillia set to install more sharps containers for safe needle disposal

After significant safety concerns, Orillia residents will soon see more sharps disposal containers at busy parks and buildings.

Orillia City Council has approved 15 sharps disposal containers to be placed at various locations throughout the city, bringing the overall total from seven to 22.

"Safety is a major concern, and so we want to make sure whatever container we use is going to be safe. Some of the major locations are here, as well as City Hall, the Recreation Centre, Rotary Place. We're also going to have several at the waterfront centre, Couchiching Beach Park and Tudhope Park. So, some of the heavily travelled areas," said Jay Fallis, City Councillor.

Since 2019, the city has reported more than 240 needles, syringes and other sharps around the community, and officials said that number is on the rise.

"In the last two years, the number has gone up dramatically. Last year we had 94 found reported by staff, and this year already, we've found 76 reported by staff, and we think that number is going to be much higher than it was last year," said Fallis.

Officials with the Chamber of Commerce in Orillia said although having a place to discard needles is much needed, there needs to be a solution.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce passed a policy resolution to have more detox centres available.

"We've also had methadone clinics. We do a number of naloxones to temporarily help but weren't not having effective solutions," said Allan Lafontaine, Orillia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. "We have to start thinking holistically of caring for people. Obviously, in the downtown core, there's a congregation. The risk is that the public doesn't feel that it's a safe space and stay away, so we're harming everybody in the process."

Lafontaine said the detox centres should be located in a remote setting rather than in the city.

"Urban settings create problems with people suffering mental illness plus drug use. They're just having too much access to the drugs. A lot of cases and shelters, when the people are safe overnight, they're left off in the streets, the drug dealers are waiting outside to give them drugs," he said.

As for the disposal containers, it has yet to be decided when the installation will begin.

Council approved $8,100 for the purchase and installation of the containers, and the operating costs will be roughly $4,000.