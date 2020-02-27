BARRIE -- Over the next few days, Orillia will be the hub of winter activities as thousands of youth from across the province get set for the 2020 Ontario Winter Games.

Approximately 3000 athletes will compete in 27 sporting events.

Thousands of the top young athletes in the province are in Barrie, Orillia, Oro-Medonte competing in the Ontario Winter Games @CTVBarrieNews pic.twitter.com/z6SF4VDYHx — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) February 27, 2020

Teens from across the province descend upon Simcoe County and Muskoka, with venues including Orillia, Barrie, Oro-Medonte, Rama and Bracebridge.

Fierce winds and blowing made competing in Cross-Country Biathlon Thursday morning difficult for the young athletes.

“I didn’t shoot too well,” said Graeme Abbott, who represented his Kanata club from the Ottawa area. “The wind made it a lot colder, so your knees would get a lot colder from lying on the snow,” Abbott added.

Thousands of more athletes compete in sports, including speed-skating, karate, fencing, futsal and wrestling. There are several events also scheduled for Paralympic athletes.

The start of some events Thursday was delayed because of inclement weather. Officials ensured courses were groomed and were safe for athletes.

“The snow was very soft, so it was kind of hard to get up the hills,” said Anna Jaklova from Orillia. The Twin Lakes Secondary School student overcame the difficult conditions to win her age group.

Skiing and snowboarding events got underway at Mount St. Louis Moonstone. More than 150 athletes suited up for snowboard-cross and ski-cross. Some athletes said the strong winds helped their cause.

“Oh my gosh, I’ve never seen it be so windy...It's actually kind of helpful because it's going over the hill and pushing us,” said Sarah Lalande.

Cowbells rang feverishly inside Rotary Place in Orillia. On the ice, hundreds of the best ringette players in the province will face-off.

Bell Media is a proud sponsor of the Ontario Winter Games. Admission to all sporting events in free.

