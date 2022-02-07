Orillia seeks school crossing guard applicants

Shannon Sweet has taken the City of Orillia's lack of crossing guards into her own hands, by helping local children across the busy intersection at Forest Avenue and Highway 12.

The Orillia mom says she's had to adjust her morning routine while the City continues to search for qualified candidates.

"We all meet up at 8:30 a.m. We meet at my driveway, and there's kids in Grade one to six, and there's five of us, and we walk together," said Sweet. "We are pretty much the crossing guards for them."

The City currently has 10 full-time guards but 14 crossings to cover.

Last week, City staff issued a release saying they are "urgently seeking" applicants.

In the meantime, it has prioritized crossing guards to be posted at the busiest crosswalks.

"Right now, we have four crossings that have signs instead of crossing guards, and that's a risk certainly," said Mayor Steve Clarke.

Long-time crossing guard Nora Parrish said the job is fulfilling and worth the early mornings and inclement weather.

"I like working with children, seniors, and being outdoors. I'm my own boss," said Parrish.

After the school bells rang in Orillia on Monday, Parrish was directing families across the street outside Orchard Park School, all the while wishing families and children a good night and saying, "I'll see you tomorrow."

Interested candidates can apply to become a school crossing guard via email or online.