Orillia seeks school crossing guard applicants
Shannon Sweet has taken the City of Orillia's lack of crossing guards into her own hands, by helping local children across the busy intersection at Forest Avenue and Highway 12.
The Orillia mom says she's had to adjust her morning routine while the City continues to search for qualified candidates.
"We all meet up at 8:30 a.m. We meet at my driveway, and there's kids in Grade one to six, and there's five of us, and we walk together," said Sweet. "We are pretty much the crossing guards for them."
The City currently has 10 full-time guards but 14 crossings to cover.
Last week, City staff issued a release saying they are "urgently seeking" applicants.
In the meantime, it has prioritized crossing guards to be posted at the busiest crosswalks.
"Right now, we have four crossings that have signs instead of crossing guards, and that's a risk certainly," said Mayor Steve Clarke.
Long-time crossing guard Nora Parrish said the job is fulfilling and worth the early mornings and inclement weather.
"I like working with children, seniors, and being outdoors. I'm my own boss," said Parrish.
After the school bells rang in Orillia on Monday, Parrish was directing families across the street outside Orchard Park School, all the while wishing families and children a good night and saying, "I'll see you tomorrow."
Interested candidates can apply to become a school crossing guard via email or online.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Facing calls to do more, Trudeau says trucker convoy 'has to stop'
As the trucker convoy protests stretch into their second week in the nation's capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for the demonstrations to end, while his government fields requests to play a role in seeing control restored in the city as the anti-COVID-19 mandate demonstrators dig in.
Ottawa under 'siege,' officials say, as mayor asks for more help
Ottawa is in a state of emergency as the trucker protest continues to paralyze parts of the nation's capital. Some businesses and public buildings remain closed as trucks and personal vehicles continue to make parts of the downtown core inaccessible.
Protesters quickly adapting to police measures: Ottawa chief
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says protesters are countering any police actions to bring an end to the “Freedom Convoy” demonstration that has occupied the downtown core of the nation’s capital for 11 days, with no signs of ending.
Supporters of trucker convoy delay traffic at Canada's busiest border crossing
Supporters of the trucker convoy have delayed traffic at the Ambassador Bridge, Canada’s busiest border crossing.
Long COVID and children: expert panel agrees on definition, study says
Scientists and medical experts from around the world have agreed on a research definition for “long COVID” in children, according to a U.K.-based study, the first such consensus for young people.
Foreign student in Manitoba stuck with $38K hospital bill after mental health crisis
A foreign student in Manitoba says she can’t afford to pay more than $38,000 she was billed for a nine-day hospital stay – some of it under an involuntary psychiatric hold – after she had a mental health crisis during the pandemic.
Feds ready to act should 'foul play' be detected in trucker convoy funding, says public safety minister
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government will be in a position to act should law enforcement detect nefarious financial support of the 'Freedom Convoy.'
Ottawa hospitals coping with impact from trucker convoy
Hospital staff in Ottawa are grappling with commuting delays and some patients worry about access to care as the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest stretches into another week and the city faces a state of emergency.
Ottawa police chief says he won't resign as trucker protest drags on
Ottawa Police chief Peter Sloly says he has no plans to resign amid criticism of his handling of the trucker protests that have occupied the city’s downtown for more than a week.
Atlantic
-
Kalin's Call: Mix of snow and rain headed for the Maritimes
Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a low-pressure system will move north off the eastern seaboard of the U.S., crossing the Maritimes into the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
-
N.S. announces 3 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, 10 new hospital admissions
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19 related deaths Monday; hospitalizations drop
New Brunswick reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
Montreal
-
Gunshots inside Peel metro station leave bullet holes in walls; no victims found
Police are investigating after a gun was fired Monday night inside an entrance to the Peel metro station in downtown Montreal. The bullets left holes in the walls, but it appears no one was injured.
-
More problems for Sunwing trip organizer as Rolls-Royce is seized, driver's licence suspended
James William Awad, the organizer of the infamous Sunwing "party plane" to Mexico over New Year's, continued his string of encounters with the authorities this week when his Rolls-Royce was towed over unpaid tickets.
-
Here's a list of COVID-19 measures being lifted in Quebec Feb. 7
The Quebec government relaxed more restrictions on Monday and its deconfinement plan continues.
Ottawa
-
Protesters quickly adapting to police measures: Ottawa chief
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says protesters are countering any police actions to bring an end to the “Freedom Convoy” demonstration that has occupied the downtown core of the nation’s capital for 11 days, with no signs of ending.
-
Ottawa police investigating attempted arson in Centretown high-rise
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying two people in connection with an arson investigation in a Centretown high-rise.
-
Facing calls to do more, Trudeau says trucker convoy 'has to stop'
As the trucker convoy protests stretch into their second week in the nation's capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for the demonstrations to end, while his government fields requests to play a role in seeing control restored in the city as the anti-COVID-19 mandate demonstrators dig in.
Toronto
-
Ontario considers eliminating licence plate stickers for vehicles, sources say
The Doug Ford government is considering scrapping licence plate stickers for Ontario vehicles, sources say.
-
Man charged with murder after popular Ontario wine maker found dead
Police in Ontario have charged a man with murder after the death of a popular Niagara region wine maker.
-
This is how high gas prices in Canada are expected to jump by the summer
If you're planning a summer vacation driving in Canada, the expected price of gas might catch you by surprise.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man connected to local church charged with sexual assault in Hamilton
A Cambridge man connected to the Avenue Road Baptist Church is facing several sexual assault charges from Hamilton police.
-
Revised Belmont Village condo proposal proves to be a hot topic
A revised plan for an 11-storey condo development in Kitchener’s Belmont Village district is generating so much public interest, City Hall has scheduled a second night to hear feedback.
-
Supporters of trucker convoy delay traffic at Canada's busiest border crossing
Supporters of the trucker convoy have delayed traffic at the Ambassador Bridge, Canada’s busiest border crossing.
London
-
Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch facing criminal charges
It’s business as usual for the City of Woodstock and Oxford County after Woodstock’s mayor was charged with assault and sexual assault.
-
Delayed procedures at LHSC to resume, but sagging demand for COVID boosters poses risk
As the crush of COVID-positive patients being treated at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) gradually declines, attention will turn to the massive backlog of delayed medical procedures.
-
In Pictures: London, Ont. dog rescued after 20ft drop
There were some tense moments on Monday afternoon for a furry four-legged friend and his owner in east London.
Northern Ontario
-
Filmmaker with roots in the north brings attention to an Englehart artist
A Toronto-based filmmaker who grew up in Englehart, Ont., a small town in northeastern Ontario, knows how challenging it is to make a go of one's art.
-
Sudbury smart meters could help residents reduce their water bills
A new switchover in Sudbury could drastically help residents with water costs in more ways than one.
-
Loved ones happy to see restrictions ease at Sudbury LTC homes
Loved ones with family members in long-term care are breathing a little easier this week, as the COVID-19 situation seems to be improving across Ontario.
Windsor
-
Supporters of trucker convoy delay traffic at Canada's busiest border crossing
Supporters of the trucker convoy have delayed traffic at the Ambassador Bridge, Canada’s busiest border crossing.
-
'What else do we need to do?': 1934 Chatham Colored All-Stars snubbed again by Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
It's been a disappointing start to Black History Month for many residents of Chatham, Ont.
-
Free tuition, textbooks and tools to get fresh faces into skilled trades
St. Clair College will host information sessions starting on Tuesday regarding pre-apprenticeship programs as employers try to keep up with an aging and retiring workforce.
Calgary
-
Southern Alberta protesters will not leave until all mandates are eliminated
Protesters continue to advocate for freedom and the lifting of all mandates and restrictions in Alberta.
-
Central Alberta parents again call for school mask mandates to be lifted
While many of Alberta's COVID-19 restrictions could be gone within weeks, hundreds of people demonstrated in Innisfail on Monday to say they don't want to wait that long.
-
Dozens of convoy protest drivers ticketed by Calgary police
Calgary police have issued dozens of tickets to drivers involved in a convoy throughout the city on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Facing calls to do more, Trudeau says trucker convoy 'has to stop'
As the trucker convoy protests stretch into their second week in the nation's capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for the demonstrations to end, while his government fields requests to play a role in seeing control restored in the city as the anti-COVID-19 mandate demonstrators dig in.
-
Saskatoon could drop masking, COVID-19 vaccine requirements at municipal locations
If the province moves to relax public health measures, the City of Saskatoon could follow suit.
-
Saskatoon smoke shop owner watches his dream business 'crumble and fall'
Jeffery Lundstrom has owned Skunk Funk Smoker’s Emporium in Saskatoon since 2008, selling smoking paraphernalia like pipes, bongs, and papers.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Death count grows by 39 as hospitalizations show signs of slowing
The latest count has 1,542 patients in hospital. It’s the 12th highest number to date, but is also likely to rise in the coming days pending data revisions. The 21 highest patient counts have all come in the last 21 days, but preliminary counts have also now fallen under 1,500 for the past two days.
-
Alberta NDP Leader Notley says premier is pandering to COVID-19 blockaders
Alberta's Opposition Leader says Premier Jason Kenney is treating illegal blockaders with kid gloves to curry favour with them and their supporters at a crucial upcoming party leadership vote.
-
Bowing to political pressure or pandemic data? Nearly half of UCP MLAs wants Alta. COVID-19 restrictions lifted
Almost half of United Conservative Party MLAs have released clear statements asking for a removal of Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) or signalled their approval of easing COVID-19 public health measures.
Vancouver
-
How a real estate van ended up in Saturday's protest convoy to Vancouver
A Vancouver-based real estate company is facing backlash after a vehicle was spotted during a recent protest in the city. The owner says it wasn't actually being driven by an employee.
-
Recall expanded after some get sick from E. coli-contaminated kimchi sold in B.C.
A recall has been expanded after some people fell ill from eating contaminated kimchi sold in British Columbia.
-
FIFA World Cup in Vancouver? B.C. now in 'active discussions'
In a statement to CTV News, the provincial government said B.C. is in "active discussions" to put Vancouver into consideration as a possible host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup games.