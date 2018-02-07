

CTV Barrie





The Orillia Waterfront Centre has been recognized internationally for its design.

Awarded by the Canadian Wood Council and judged by leading Principals in Design, the Wood Design and Building Awards program showcases exceptional wood buildings and serves to inspire designs to push the boundaries of what they think is possible for wood construction.

“The Orillia Waterfront Centre is visually stunning and we’ve had great feedback about the facility from boaters and user groups,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “It’s truly become a feature of our waterfront and we are pleased the building has been recognized for its great design.”

The project was selected amongst projects from China, New York, Chille, Quebec and Ontario to receive a Citation Award earlier this year after being submitted for consideration by the project Architect, Rajko Jakovic, of BrookMcllroy.

“The wood elements not only act as a structural component for the building, but also are an amazing architectural detail,” said Kent Guptill, Director of Facilities and Special Projects for the City.

The Orillia Waterfront Centre opened on July 20, 2017.