Orillia's warming centre requests additional support from city

As Ontarians look for ways to stay warm during the grip of winter, for the most vulnerable living on the streets, advocates say it means an added strain on everyday life.

"Harm is just greater in the winter, so we need to do something to reduce the harm," said Trish Holloway, operations manager for The Lighthouse.

Holloway says in Orillia, the city's warming centre has been working to remove an added level of harm within the winter month.

The space recently opened its doors and welcomed those needing a warm space when temperatures dip below -15C or -20C with the wind chill.

"Warming centres in Orillia and warming centres on all of our communities are the difference between someone having life or potentially something tragic," said Holloway.

However, calls for additional support from the city are ongoing, with the Lighthouse requesting $31,500 in funding for 2023/24, which would go towards keeping the doors of the warming centre open longer and when temperatures fall to -10C.

On Tuesday, city councillors approved the Lighthouse's initial

"Homelessness is not a safe existence. We have encampments all over town, so it's not a safe situation, and we need to keep people warm," Tim Lauer Orillia, city councillor in Ward 4.

According to the city, the added funding has yet to be finalized; however, the decision is subject to ratification and is expected to be finalized within the next few weeks.