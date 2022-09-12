Orillia's Terry Fox Week begins with a flag raising Sept. 12

Orillia's official start to the Terry Fox Run begins with a flag-raising ceremony at the Orillia Opera House today at 11 a.m.

The 2022 edition of the community run is on Sunday, Sept. 18, on Terry Fox Circle in Couchiching Beach Park – the first in-person event since 2019.

"The City of Orillia council and staff's support is always appreciated for this event, which we have certainly missed in person for the previous two years," said run organizer Alison Stoneman. "We look forward to welcoming everyone back, seeing their smiling faces and raising much-needed funds for cancer research."

The week will also include an online auction through the Terry Fox Run Orillia Facebook page, featuring prizes donated by businesses and individuals in the Orillia area.

Participants and volunteers raised more than $43,209 for the Terry Fox Foundation for Cancer Research during the second consecutive virtual Orillia Terry Fox Run in 2021.

That surpassed its one-dollar-per-Orillia resident goal for the 13th consecutive year, bringing the cumulative total raised to $854,025.

Terry Fox Runs will be held across Central Ontario on Sunday, Sept. 18 in Orillia, Gravenhurst, Barrie, Heart of Georgian Bay (Midland area), Sugarbush (Oro-Medonte), Lagoon City-Brechin and Beaverton.