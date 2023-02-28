Orillia's Sharing Place is in need of a little sharing

The Sharing Place is hoping Orillia residents will feel like doubling their donation by sharing through March.

Between March 1st to April 6th, the Orillia Home Hardware Building Centre will match every donation made to the Sharing Place – up to $20,000 – to support student nutrition 365 days a year.

The Sharing Place Food Centre purchases and delivers healthy breakfast foods and snacks to more than 4,200 students daily in 23 local schools.

It also delivers food to 400 children each week when schools are closed.

The Sharing Place funds 50% of food costs when schools are open and 100% when schools are closed.

It has experienced a 75 per cent increase in its School Fuel program (student nutrition) costs this school year alone.

It requires support from the community to continue supplying and improving its School Fuel program.