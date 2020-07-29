ORILLIA, ONT. -- The Sunshine City's 'See You on the Patio' has been a lifesaver for local businesses.

On July 10th, the city of Orillia closed a few blocks on Mississaga Street on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. so restaurants could extend their patios to the street, making more room for customers.

The patio program received an overwhelmingly positive response from residents and businesses, so the city is extending it.

"Friday nights have been so successful - this being a long weekend - we thought we would try it out and see if our success migrated to Saturday's as well," said Orillia City Councillor Ted Emond.

Starting this weekend, Mississaga Street will also be closed to traffic on Saturday evenings between 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Kenzington Burger Bar has participated since the program started.

"With a capacity of only 50, we can take tables outside, so we can add to the capacity, which is fantastic. Without normally having the patio, we see the impact for sure," said server Jenn Smith.

Right across the street, Cosmos Restorante is going to join the program for the first time.

"We are doing it now because it's been so hard to get anything and any furniture. Every company that I phone to get furniture they said they could not get it to me till September. Luckily, I was able to find furniture, and now we are going to set it up," said owner Cosmo Dominelli.

Councillor Emond added it's not only restaurants benefiting.

"Many of the retailers are finding that staying open Friday is increasing their traffic and increasing their sales," he said.