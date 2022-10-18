Orillia's hospital warns of longer wait times

One of the region's hospitals is warning of increased waiting times amidst a surge in demand for care.

Soldiers' Memorial Hospital sent a social media post Monday evening warning people to expect higher than normal wait times in its emergency department due to increased volume.

The hospital says to consider alternative options for anything non-urgent, but stresses the emergency room remains open.

It comes as many hospitals across Ontario have been forced to close over the last few months due to staffing shortages.