Orillia's famous Rotary Aqua Theatre waterfront music venue re-opens

The Rotary Aqua Theatre is very much still needed in its 64th year.

After undergoing much-needed structural repairs, the Rotary Club of Orillia is joining with the City of Orillia to re-open the iconic Rotary Aqua Theatre venue on July 20.

The theatre was built in 1958 by the Rotary Club and gifted to the City of Orillia.

During the summer months, Sunday evening concerts will take place weekly showcasing bands from across the province.

The tentative schedule for the grand re-opening on July 20 opens with the Orillia Big Band performing at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Rama Boys Drum Group, another set by the Orillia Big Band and then Rotary trivia at 8:30.

A special showing of the film, the Tragically Hip That Night in Toronto, is scheduled to play at dusk.

The Rotary Aqua Theatre is also available for rental. It seats approximately 200, and lawn chairs extend onto the grass behind the seats for additional viewing opportunities.

The theatre is equipped with lighting, and a sound system is available. Call the City of Orillia at 705-325-4530 for more information.