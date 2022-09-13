Orillia's Downtown Tomorrow grants helping businesses today

The Downtown Tomorrow program is transforming useful spaces today.

One former nail salon will blossom into a yoga and wellness studio, while another machine shop will morph into a recording studio.

Through two grants worth $29,500 in total, Orillia's Downtown Tomorrow Community Improvement Plan is allowing new businesses to create their vision of what their business could look like.

"It's such a beautiful city that has so much to offer, and it's clear that there's already a thriving arts community, and we just want to be a part of it," said Simcoe Mechanical co-owner Nixon Boyd. "[This grant funding] will really jumpstart the construction process, and we'll be up and running far sooner than anticipated, with fewer corners cut."

With the bulk of the funding; $24,291 going towards renovating a small engine repair shop into a state-of-the-art recording studio, Boyd's Simcoe Mechanical team of musicians and producers assists artists throughout the creative writing and recording process. With their share of the funds, the property at 64 Western Ave. will get a new roof, windows and interior walls.

A few blocks over at 22 Mississauga Street, the former nail salon will transform into a wellness centre featuring barre, yoga classes, and healthy food offerings.

With $5,000 from the city, YJ Station will receive new windows, doors and upgraded façades near the front and rear entrances.

"I'm continuing to do what I love through teaching my classes and sharing my love for food, and I'm just happy that this grant will help to combine those two passions into one location," YJ Hong-McParland of YJ Station said. "Through these improvements, my clients will enjoy a more welcoming atmosphere, and I'm excited to revitalize this property."

Simcoe Mechanical and YJ Station were awarded grants in the second intake, which closed on Aug. 22, 2022.

The final intake deadline for the Downtown Tomorrow Community Improvement Plan this year is Oct. 28 at noon.

The city's Business Development Division staff can assist with the application process, and applicants are encouraged to reach out before the intake deadline to verify eligibility and receive support in strengthening applications.

"The Downtown Tomorrow Community Improvement grant program continues to attract and support important projects and much-needed improvements throughout downtown Orillia," said Mayor Steve Clarke.

"The grants awarded in this round of funding are for two exciting new businesses, which are transforming their spaces to meet their distinct requirements. The Downtown Tomorrow program helps make their visions a reality and supports bringing innovative enterprise to Orillia."

For more information on the Downtown Tomorrow grant program, contact the Orillia Business Development Division at 705-325-4900.