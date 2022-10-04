Orillia's Candy Shoppe owners retire on a sweet note
If there's a better way to close a candy shop, Dean and Rita Robinson aren't aware of it.
After more than two decades, the Robinsons are retiring from the Candy Shoppe on Highway 11 in Orillia and are offering everything – minus the shelves – at a huge discount.
"People smile and tell us this is the right way to end it when we tell them that this is how we plan to close the store after 23 years of making people happy," Rita said.
"Even if people don't make it into the store to take advantage of this huge sale, they will still get a warm feeling inside when they hear the story. That should be our legacy added to all the memories of all the families and children that grew up coming to the store regularly during the years."
Beginning All week long, until Oct. 10, the Robinsons are holding a 50 per cent off sale on everything.
"But we have so much inventory still that I am guessing that we will have between $75,000 to 100,000.00 in inventory left for a fundraiser," Rita said.
Beginning Tues., Oct. 11, everything in the store will be on sale for 75 per cent off the retail prices, including candy, drinks, collectables, magnets, hats, toques, cups, glassware, puzzles, keychains, magnets, mint tins, Pez dispensers, horror collectable figures and more.
"Doing the 75 per cent off sale was the best way that we could figure out how to raise the most funds for the Sharing Place food bank in Orillia," she said.
The new owners will take over the store on Nov. 1, and keep the Candy Shoppe name.
