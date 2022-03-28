Orillia resident charged with stunt driving in 90km/h zone

An OPP probationary constable learning radar in Orillia received some real-time training when a truck was allegedly clocked speeding in a posted 90km/h zone.

According to provincial police, the sergeant training the constable nabbed the driver travelling nearly 60 km/h above the limit Saturday morning.

"148 in a posted 90 is quite fast and dangerous," OPP posted to Twitter regarding the incident.

A 49-year-old Orillia resident faces a charge of stunt driving.

The driver's licence was suspended for 30 days, and the truck was towed to the impound yard for 14 days.

ONTARIO STUNT DRIVING

Drivers caught travelling 40 km/h or more over the limit on a road with a speed limit under 80km/h receive an automatic stunt driving charge.

Motorists clocked driving 50km/h or higher over the speed limit will be charged with racing/stunt driving and immediately have their licence suspended.

Speeding isn't the only factor that could lead to a stunt driving charge.

Aggressive driving, tailgating, racing another vehicle, intentionally cutting off another car or preventing someone from passing will result in a stunt driving charge, immediate 30-day licence suspension, and 14-day vehicle impoundment.