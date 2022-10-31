Orillia Public Library's Donation Drive helps Library of Things collection

The Orillia Public Library is launching a special Donation Drive to raise funds for its Library of Things.

This collection provides the community access to items that it isn’t able to purchase due to financial reasons, space restrictions, or simple practicality.

Items being considered for purchase include various home supplies and tools, kitchen gadgets, arts and crafts, electronics, and recreational activities and games.

These will allow residents the opportunity to create, explore, learn something new, or just have fun.

Last year’s fundraiser raised more than $15,000 for their new Makerspace, said Bessie Sullivan, library CEO.

“As always, I am so grateful for the support of the community and their generosity towards our efforts to expand our programs and services,” Sullivan said

While tax-supported government funding supports the library’s core operating costs, it would appreciate the public’s assistance to fund its efforts to keep up with growing demands for new and innovative collections.

All donations are greatly appreciated, with any amount of $20 or more is eligible for a tax receipt and Orillia Public Library branded merchandise given at the $20, $50, and $100 tiers. Donations can be given through the library’s website, in person, call the Orillia Public Library at 705-325-2338 or by mail for this fundraising campaign which runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30.