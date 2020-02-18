BARRIE -- Thousands of the province's top young athletes will descend on our region for the 2020 Ontario Winter Games.

The final touches are underway in Orillia for the major sporting event that the city began planning more than a year ago.

Athletes between the ages of 12 and 18 will compete in 27 sports over four days starting next week.

"The city hosted this event in 2018 as well, so it's been terrific for us to build on that experience," said Jed Levene, games organizing committee chair.

Levene said the focus for this year was to shrink the event's footprint to a 30-minute radius, including Barrie, Oro-Medonte, Rama and Severn.

"The real benefit is both the athlete experience and the spectator experience, whereas before if there was one activity in Collingwood and another in Huntsville, those sports may not have travelled to one another to check out the different sports going on."

A look at the shiny hardware that will handed out to athletes competing in the 27 sports @Orillia2020 @CTVBarrieNews pic.twitter.com/3uGqBrnVVa — Sean Grech (@SeanGrechCTV) February 18, 2020

The new Orillia recreation centre was supposed to hold three of the sports, but construction delays at the centre forced them to relocate.

Casino Rama will host Wushu, a form of Chinese Kungfu, artistic swimming will be held at the Bracebridge Sportsplex, and kickboxing will happen at Barrie's Eastview Secondary School.

It's estimated the games will add nearly $5 million to the local economy. "It's a wonderful economic shot in the shoulder at a traditionally slower time of the year," said Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke.

Local businesses are already reaping the benefits. "So we're completely sold out on that Friday, we are very busy on the Thursday and Saturday as well," said Nathan Chrétien, the Champlain Waterfront Hotel's assistant general manager.

It's anticipated the games will bring in 5,000 spectators from all over Ontario when it kicks off on Feb. 27.