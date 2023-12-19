Orillia prepares for Ontario's new recycling rules

Change is coming to the way Ontario recycles.

Between July 2023 and December 2025, all Ontario municipalities, including Orillia, are switching to a new recycling system.

Orillia is now preparing for upcoming changes to its blue box recycling programs and collection models for Ontario municipalities.

However, there are no immediate alterations to Orillia residents' current recycling schedule or accepted items.

With change arriving in the new year, Orillia residents are encouraged to begin focusing on precise sorting to better adapt to the upcoming requirements and avoid potential uncollected recycling.

"Under the new program, the recycling collected from households is taken to a central receiving centre for processing, and they will be keeping a closer eye on how well the recycling is sorted. This means ensuring that the right materials go into the right bins, like separating paper from containers so that it can be collected," said Greg Preston, director of Waste Management and Environmental Compliance.

Orillia is actively working with Circular Materials (CM), the administrators of the new collection model, to ensure a smooth transition and to keep Orillians updated. The goal is to create a more convenient, consistent, and effective recycling program across Ontario.

This change is part of a province-wide initiative where companies creating packaging and other recyclable materials will take charge of recycling.

What This Means:

No collection changes yet: Orillia's transition kicks off on Jan. 1, 2024. Curbside recycling schedules for residents remain the same, and you can still recycle the same materials as before.

Focus on sorting: the way recycling is handled after collection is changing. There will be increased enforcement of proper sorting, which makes separating recyclables more crucial than ever.

"Orillia residents do a great job at sorting their recycling materials, but a little refresher can go a long way, and we have several tools to help take the guesswork out. Let's work together to meet these new standards," said Preston.

Resources for Easier Sorting:

Sort like a pro with the city's new 'What Goes Where' online tool. It's a search-based app, available online or on mobile, to help identify how an item should be handled.

Watch for the 2024 Solid Waste Collection Guide and Calendar arriving in residential mailboxes this month. These resources are designed to help you make the most of the city's waste management services.

What Businesses Need to Know:

The new program applies to residential sources only, including single-family households, multi-residential buildings, long-term care facilities, and retirement homes.

Businesses will continue to have recycling collections, but there will be separate routes for commercial, industrial, and institutional recycling in the near future. More details on this will be sent directly to businesses in January 2024.

Stay informed and ready for these changes. For more details and answers to frequently asked questions, click here.