Orillia OPP target loud cars

The complaints about loud cars are almost as loud as the cars themselves.

To that end, the Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be conducting patrols for noisy vehicles due to ongoing complaints from residents to both police and the city of Orillia.

The program will target vehicles with excessively loud mufflers and exhaust systems, including aftermarket exhausts and vehicles that cause unreasonable amounts of smoke.

The August initiative aims to educate drivers and enforce the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

It is the drivers' responsibility to ensure their exhaust system meets the requirements of provincial laws including:

the exhaust is in good working order,

the exhaust creates no excessive noise,

the exhaust makes no unreasonable amount of smoke,

the driver shall not at any time cause the motor vehicle to make any unnecessary noise,

the driver doesn't permit any unreasonable amount of smoke to escape from the motor vehicle.

All motor vehicles and motor-assisted bicycles are required to have a proper muffler in good working order and won't use a muffler cut-out, straight exhaust, gutted muffler, Hollywood muffler, by-pass or similar device in accordance with the HTA.

