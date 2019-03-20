

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





The Orillia OPP is still on the hunt for two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

Police say the robbery happened at 300 James Street East in a residence above a restaurant in Orillia on March 11.

Police have two men in custody facing several charges including robbery and weapons-related offences.

Officers, along with the K9 unit, will be conducting a ground search and canvassing neighbourhoods to try and find the two outstanding suspects.

Police believe the incident was targeted and say there is no threat to public safety.

Residents are asked to contact the Orillia OPP is they see any suspicious activity or have any information on the robbery.