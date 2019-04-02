Featured
Orillia OPP seize drugs and gun during traffic stop
OPP display a handgun and ammunition seized during a traffic stop in Orillia on March 29, 2019 (Photo Cred: Orillia OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 1:42PM EDT
Provincial police say they seized a quantity of cocaine, cash and a handgun during a traffic stop in Orillia.
Police charged an 18-year-old from Toronto with several drug and weapon-related charges following a short investigation on Friday.
The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.