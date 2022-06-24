Orillia OPP officer 'significantly' injured during arrest

Provincial police say an officer suffered a "significant" injury during an arrest in Orillia.

According to OPP, two officers attended a residence on West Street South Wednesday afternoon for an unwanted person.

Police say the man refused to leave, and while the officers were attempting to take him into custody, both were assaulted.

They say one officer required hospital treatment.

The 35-year-old accused was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in August.