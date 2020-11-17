Provincial police charged four people with numerous drug-related offences, in three different incidents, in just over an hour on Friday.

Shortly before 8 p.m., police arrested a 22-year-old Etobicoke resident during a traffic stop in Orillia. The OPP says a search of the vehicle produced illegal packages of cannabis.

Less than an hour later, police got a call about a man doing drugs in a vehicle blocked in by the caller.

Police arrived and arrested three people, later releasing one they said was found not to be involved.

A 40-year-old Barrie woman was charged with cocaine possession and carrying a concealed weapon. Police also arrested a 30-year-old Scarborough man.

A short time later, police heard about an erratic driver on Highway 11 through Orillia.

Officers stopped the vehicle in question and arrested the driver for allegedly having Fentanyl, cocaine, cannabis, cash and a knife and ammunition.

The 31-year-old North York man faces a slew of drug and weapons charges, plus resisting arrest.

In all, the OPP laid 32 charges against all four accused individuals.

None of the allegations have been proven in a court of law.